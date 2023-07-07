Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service representatives reported a spike in incidents, usually involving grass or loose refuse, in a number of areas across the region last month.

The latest meeting of the Washington area committee (on Thursday, June 29) heard in Ayton Park from June 8 to June 13 firefighters were called to 19 incidents at the site, including four on the same night on June 11.

Fire service representatives reported prior to the spike they had not seen a “big issue there”, with around five incidents recorded in 2022, and approximately four between the start of 2023 and the end of May.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service have reported a large increase in park fires.

They added that Princess Anne Park in Washington has also faced similar concerns, with 14 fires reported between June 1-23, compared to just three in the March to May period.

Martin Farrow, station manager at Washington Community Fire Station, speaking at the meeting, said: “Talking to the crews, a lot of these seem to be grass fires.

“So the area has been cut and then the kids are gathering the grass together and with it being so hot, lighting it. A lot of the reporting is that it’s small, just grass fires with piles of cut grass.

“We will be going down there as part of our plans.”

He added they are also looking to go into schools around the Ayton Park area in a bid to cut down on the small outdoor blazes, which are classed as secondary fires.

Station Manager Farrow added: “We are hitting the schools and asking the schools to put messages out.

“It’s getting that message over to the parents to pass on to the kids.

“There is only one appliance based in the Washington area so if that’s dealing with a small rubbish fire there’s going to be a delay to any other incidents.”.

Elsewhere in the Sunderland City Council region concerns have been raised over deliberate secondary fires at King George V Playing Fields off Palgrove Road.

The latest meeting of the west area committee (Wednesday, June 28) heard the site has been a “hot spot” and “problematic “for fire and rescue service chiefs.

Scott Wilson, station manager at Farringdon community fire station, said: “It’s predominantly grass fires, loose refuse and wheelie bins.”

He added the area has been targeted by the fire service for prevention measures including dedicated patrols, youth engagement activities and work with schools to highlight safety messages to pupils.

