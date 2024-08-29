Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People and businesses who suffered damage to their property during the disorder in Sunderland may be able to claim funds to help with repairs and recovery, regional leaders have said.

Premises were damaged, shops looted and a car overturned and set alight in shameful scenes in Sunderland on Friday, August 2, as a wave of disorder erupted across the UK after planned far-right demonstrations.

Now Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Susan Dungworth has said those who suffered losses or damage to their cars, homes, shops or businesses know they can seek to claim compensation from their insurance companies.

But she said many don’t know that those who do not have adequate cover in place could still be entitled to compensation through a scheme facilitated through her office, as part of the Riot Compensation Act.

Susan Dungworth, Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner.

Owners of buildings which suffered structural damage and tenants or occupiers which had stock or assets damaged or stolen in Sunderland City Centre can all look into making a claim if their insurance company won’t pay out or they had no cover in place.

Northumbria Police officers are continuing to undertake a thorough investigation into the events of August 2, the commissioner said.

Additional and new evidence is coming in all the time and, at this point, the force are not in a position to provide clear guidance as to which claims may be eligible under the Riot Compensation Scheme, Ms Dungworth said.

“The scenes we saw in Sunderland left our vibrant, thriving city damaged and broken,” she said.

“A remarkable job was done to defiantly pick the area back up again – a credit to the council and so many local people coming together.

“Understandably recovery comes at a cost though, and I want those entitled to financial reparation to know that there is help available to them.”

She continued: “Those whose property or businesses who were caught up in the violent behaviour need to be ensuring they have reported the crime to the police and contacted their insurers as soon as they can and if that route isn’t possible, get in touch with my office as the Riot Compensation Act might mean we can help.

“I don’t want local communities to miss out on help they are entitled to. Anything that will help the recovery efforts and get people and their businesses back on their feet needs to be taken advantage of.”

Under the law in England and Wales, victims of criminal damage to their property and possessions during civil unrest are entitled to claim for losses, even if they are not insured or their insurance company won't pay out.

To qualify for compensation through the compensation scheme, victims must be able to demonstrate that the damage or loss they have suffered was as a result of civil unrest.

Those who have reported damage to the police and wish to make a claim through the Police and Crime Commissioner’s office can email [email protected] with contact details and an overview of their situation.

Home Office guidance is available here.