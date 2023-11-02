Coercive control victim's 'fear was visible', court hears

His partner was forced to seek refuge in a shop.

A controlling brute knocked his partner "flat on her back" during a row at a Metro station, a court has heard.

Dominic Phillips' public display of violence left the victim on the ground being tended to by strangers.

Newcastle Crown Court was told the outburst was one example of Phillips' 'disgraceful' behaviour towards the woman during their relationship, which included him going through her phone messages, being aggressive and issuing threats.

Philllips, 37, of Grey Terrace, Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, admitted controlling and coercive behaviour.

Dominic Phillips

The court heard the relationship had started out a positive one before Phillips turned controlling and aggressive.

Prosecutor Neil Pallister told the court the couple had been at Haymarket Metro station in Newcastle buying tickets for their journey back to Sunderland when a row broke out.

Mr Pallister said: "CCTV from the Metro shows him push her head toward the ticket machine.

"It initially appeared to calm down."

The court heard the couple ended up outside the station and were standing face-to-face and Mr Pallister added: "The defendant clearly, forcibly knocks her to the ground, effectively knocking her flat on her back.

"As she lay on the ground others went to her assistance. The defendant simply walked off."

The court heard Phillips vowed he would change and the relationship continued but his brutish behaviour, including sending text threats, continued.

During a later argument the victim had got out of Phillips' van and sought refuge in a shop.

The court heard her 'fear was visible' and Phillips was 'highly aggressive' when she refused to leave with him.

Fiona Lamb, defending, said Phillips has served a ten-month sentence on remand and now required assistance in the community to 'build his life back up'.

Miss Lamb said Phillips accepts his behaviour was 'toxic and inappropriate' and cannot be the same again.

Judge Sarah Mallett sentenced him to 16 months, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation and programme requirements with alcohol monitoring.