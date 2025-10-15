Coach driver weaving between lanes gave this outrageous response when stopped by police officers

By Neil Fatkin
Published 15th Oct 2025, 11:28 BST
A coach driver observed weaving between lanes on the A19 didn’t help his cause when he responded to being pulled over by police officers.

Police officers from Durham Constabulary were so annoyed by the driver’s response that they last night (October 14) posted a photograph of the coach and an accompanying statement on their Facebook account.

This coach was pulled over by police officers on the A19.placeholder image
This coach was pulled over by police officers on the A19. | Durham Constabulary.

The post stated: “Within the last hour, the driver of this coach was observed on the A19, near Castle Eden, to be drifting between lanes, causing other drivers to take evasive action.

Officers pulled alongside to witness that the driver was clearly texting on a mobile phone.

“When stopped, the driver said ‘I was only texting about my next job!’.

“Thankfully, there were no passengers onboard. A ticket was issued and points and a fine are on the way.”

Durham Constabulary also confirmed they will be contacting the driver’s employer.

