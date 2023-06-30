Lawyers in the trial of a businessman accused of murdering one of his Christmas day dinner guests are now making closing speeches to the jury.

Construction company boss Adam Jenkins killed Simon Birch, 39, when he cut his neck with a kitchen knife on December 25 2021, it is claimed.

Newcastle Crown Court has heard Jenkins and his partner Natalie Shaw had been hosting a Christmas Day lunch at his home in Newbottle, Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, where Mr Birch died.

Mr Birch was the boyfriend of Jenkins' sister Emma Jenkins.

Jenkins, 36, of Sunderland Road, Newbottle, denies murder and manslaughter.

Prosecutor Francis Fitzgibbon KC and Jeremy Dein KC, defending, will make their final submissions to the jury before the judge Mrs Justice Foster sums up the case.

The jury is expected to retire to consider a verdict early next week.