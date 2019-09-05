Cleveland Police launch recruitment drive for more than 100 new officers - here's how to apply now
Cleveland Police have launched a recruitment drive for more than 100 new officers.
Online applications are already open with only the first 400 completed forms accepted.
The move is part of a campaign by the National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC) following the Government’s announcement of cash for additional police officers nationwide.
It also follows new Chief Constable Richard Lewis’s summer pledge that Hartlepool residents would see more police on their streets within months.
Assistant Chief Constable Steve Graham said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone who may be interested in a career which is as challenging as it is rewarding. There is no other job like it for being able to change people’s lives for the better.
“We know there are talented people in Cleveland and the local area who have considered becoming a police officer.
“We are already recruiting in excess of 100 police officers this financial year to support our vision to deliver outstanding policing for our communities by relentlessly focusing on prevention, solving problems and tackling criminals.“The Government’s announcement of additional officers on top of this is great news and very welcome.
“As a force we know policing success isn’t just about numbers, it’s much more complicated, and we are working hard to ensure that our officers are supported by appropriate working practices, planning and leadership.”
Only last week Cleveland Police were placed under “special measures” by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) in a bid to secure improvements.
Police and Crime Commissioner Barry Coppinger added: “This recruitment campaign is welcome news to the communities of Cleveland.
“In every meeting I attend police officer visibility is the most requested need, it’s fundamental to keeping people safe and as a result forms a key part of my Police and Crime Plan.
“The Chief Constable must ensure he has the maximum number of officers available to him within the constraints of the funding situation we face. I will continue to use feedback from the community to ensure officers are put to best use.”
Candidates can apply online now at careers.cleveland.police.uk.