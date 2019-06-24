Clampdown on online illegal weapons sale sees post intercepted by specialist crime team
An operation is under way to intercept illegal weapons bought online as they are sent through the post.
Officers from the North East Regional Specialist Operations Unit (NERSOU) have issued a warning to anyone buying and selling knives online as they crackdown on the distribution of prohibited weapons.
NERSOU, which brings together Northumbria, Durham and Cleveland’s forces, has been seizing weapons illegally bought via the internet.
Alongside the Border Force Agency, parcels delivered to the UK are being intercepted and seized from depots.
Earlier this month, officers intercepted a knife which a 35-year-old man living in Berwick had ordered from China.
A visit to his home led officers to a haul of other knives, which were seized.
A spokesperson for NERSOU’s Disruption Team said: “By working with our partners we can ensure a joined-up approach to making sure that prohibited weapons are prevented from reaching our communities.
“Please do not be naive and think that because something is for sale online, that it is legal to have.
“Having a weapon in your possession is a very serious offence, one that police and the justice system will not take lightly.”
Police have warned the repercussions of buying prohibited weapons online could range from advice to imprisonment, while anyone caught with a knife in public could face a prison sentence of up to five years-plus.
Crimestoppers can be called anonymously via 0800 555 111.