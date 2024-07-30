Cigarettes and money taken following reported burglary of post office
Police officers have released an image of a man they would like to speak to as part of their investigations into a reported burglary from Whitburn Post Office.
The alleged incident took place at the property on East Street shortly before 6.45am on Monday, June 3.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “It was reported that an offender forced entry to the property, causing damage to the front door. He has then taken cigarettes and money from inside, before fleeing the scene on foot.
“As part of our investigation, we have now identified a man we would like to speak to in connection with the burglary.
“He was seen in the area at the time of the offence and could have valuable information to assist with our enquiries.
“We recognise the image of the man is not the clearest, but we are encouraging anyone who can help to come forward.”
The man, or anyone who recognises him, is urged to contact Northumbria Police by via their website or by calling calling 101 and completing a crime update form quoting reference number 064993M/24.