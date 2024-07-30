Cigarettes and money taken following reported burglary of post office

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police officers have released an image of a man they would like to speak to in connection to the incident.

Police officers have released an image of a man they would like to speak to as part of their investigations into a reported burglary from Whitburn Post Office.

The alleged incident took place at the property on East Street shortly before 6.45am on Monday, June 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumbria Police would like to speak with the man in this image. | Northumbria Police.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “It was reported that an offender forced entry to the property, causing damage to the front door. He has then taken cigarettes and money from inside, before fleeing the scene on foot.

“As part of our investigation, we have now identified a man we would like to speak to in connection with the burglary.

“He was seen in the area at the time of the offence and could have valuable information to assist with our enquiries.

“We recognise the image of the man is not the clearest, but we are encouraging anyone who can help to come forward.”