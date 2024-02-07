Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A baptist church in South Tyneside has confirmed it is aware of a “connection” it had with the suspect in last week’s chemical attack in London.

In a statement, the church in Jarrow said: “Grange Road Baptist Church brings together and welcomes people from all walks of life and from many different nations.

“We are aware of the connection Abdul Shakoor Ezedi has had with our church.

“As soon as we became aware of the current situation, we made contact with and are co-operating with the relevant authorities.

"We are praying for all those affected by the situation.”

Baptists Together, a movement of which the Grange Road church is a part, said it is “fully aware of the questions being asked of our churches surrounding Abdul Shokoor Ezedi and broader queries around supporting asylum seekers”.

They said: “Whenever anyone, asylum seeker or otherwise, explores Christian faith in a Baptist church, due care will be taken to ensure those wanting to profess Christian faith understand the deep commitment they are making and specifically the need to turn away from wrongdoing and seek to follow Christ in his ways of love.”

The woman who was attacked in Clapham remains sedated in hospital and is still too ill to speak to police.

She had agreed to meet Ezedi on the night of the attack, and she and her children were in a car with him when they were injured, police said.

Hundreds of calls have been received from the public with possible sightings of the suspect, who was initially using his bank card to travel around on the Tube network.

His route appears to broadly follow the River Thames, and investigators say they are keeping an open mind about whether he has jumped or been pushed into the water.