Church roof tiles which date back to the 1800s damaged during lead theft
A police appeal has been launched following a lead theft at a church in Bournmoor.
Damage has been caused to the roof tiles of St Barnabas Church, in Bournmoor, during the lead theft.
Officers investigating the incident say the theft is believed to have happened sometime between the evening of Thursday, June 13, and Saturday, June 15.
A spokesman for the force said: “Damage has been caused to the roof tiles which date back to the 1860’s.”
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Anyone who has any information can call Pc Dan Powell on 101 quoting reference number 207 of June 15.
The church houses The Angel of Victory – a gift from the fifth Earl of Durham, sculpted by Waldo Storey who completed the workin 1894.