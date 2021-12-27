Christmas Day murder suspect remanded in custody after Sunderland man's death

Police outside the property in Sunderland Road, Newbottle, where Simon Birch died.

A police investigation was launched shortly before 11.20pm on Saturday, December 25, when officers were alerted by North East Ambulance Service that a man had been injured at an address in Sunderland Road, Newbottle.

Emergency services attended and found 39-year-old Simon Birch, of Sunderland, with a serious injury consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.

Northumbria Police said on December 27: “Despite efforts by paramedics, sadly he died at the scene.

“Simon’s next of kin are continuing to be offered support by specialist family liaison officers at this time.

“A suspect was arrested a short time after the alleged incident and was brought into custody.”

Adam Jenkins, 34, of Sunderland Road, Newbottle, appeared briefly before Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on December 27 after he was charged with Mr Birch’s murder.

He was remanded in custody to appear before a judge at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday, January 24, 2022.

In the meantime, an application for bail is expected to be made at the crown court on Wednesday, December 29.

Police have continued to appeal for anyone with information about the death to contact them.

Detective Inspector Graeme Barr, of Northumbria Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with Simon’s family and we would ask that their privacy is respected at this awful time.

“A man has now been charged with Simon’s murder and I would ask that people refrain from any speculation on social media or in the local community that could prejudice the live case.

“All parties are believed to be known to each other and there is no wider threat to the public.

“I would like to thank the community for their support and co-operation throughout this investigation, as well as all those who have assisted with our inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of Northumbria Police’s website or by calling 101, quoting log NP-20211225-0752.

