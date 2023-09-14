Watch more videos on Shots!

Staff at a children’s charity have been left ‘deeply upset’ and facing weeks of being unable to raise vital funds after their shop was broken into overnight.

Volunteers who work at the Children’s Society charity shop in Teal Farm arrived this morning (Tuesday September 12) to find the glass panel on the front door smashed and items thrown across the floor.

Paul Tate, Director of Retail at The Children’s Society, said: “We are deeply upset at the recent break-in and the extensive damage to our charity shop in Teal Farm.

“This unfortunate event means we will be closed for a few weeks, resulting in a significant loss of vital income for our services dedicated to children and young people.”

The Children’s Society works to protect children and young people from “abuse, exploitation and neglect” and following the break-in, Paul has appealed for further public support.

He said: “We would like to appeal to our community for their support during this time with any donations of stock. Please call us on 0191 417 3183 so we can arrange to receive donations during our closure.

“Additionally, we are seeking volunteers to join our dedicated team. If you can spare an hour or two weekly, we'd be very grateful for your time and effort.”

The adjacent Ottoman Barber shop has also reported an overnight break-in in which their till containing around £200 was stolen.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: “We have launched an investigation following a spate of commercial burglaries that occurred overnight in the Craggs Road area of Washington.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the break-ins and we are committed to ensuring those responsible are brought to justice.

