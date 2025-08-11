Child predator jailed after being snared by police

A child sexual predator who believed he was talking to a 14-year-old girl has been jailed after being snared by the police.

Barry Williams, 60, is now behind bars after engaging in inappropriate communications with the ‘teenage girl’ who he asked to send explicit messages and indecent images and videos.

Barry Williams. | Durham Constabulary

However, Williams was actually speaking to a police officer who was quickly closing in through their investigation.

Officers witnessed Williams attempt to evade being caught by changing platforms and creating new profiles to try and hide his true identity.

Police seized and searched Williams electronic devices where they found “truly horrific” Category A, B and C indecent images and videos – with hundreds of child victims featured.

In a final step to evade justice, Williams legally tried to change his name to Colin Brown before charges were filed. However, before doing so, Durham Constabulary charged him with attempt to engage in sexual communication with a child, attempt to cause/incite a child to engage in sexual activity, three counts of possession of indecent images of children, possession of prohibited images of a child, and possession of extreme pornographic images.

After appearing at Durham Crown Court, where he pleaded guilty to all charges, Williams, of Ferryhill was sentenced to 18 months in prison and a ten-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

The investigation was led by Detective Constable Adam Abram who said: “Williams made his vile desires very clear and despite the fact he tried to evade capture and tried to dodge the full consequences by changing his name, the overwhelming evidence collated by officers secured this sentence and ensured a dangerous predator is off the streets.

“Under Operation Sentinel, our regional approach to tacking serious and organised crime, we will continue to investigate these online offences to safeguard children and protect the public.

“We would urge anyone who has been a victim of this type of offending, or has concerns about someone’s behaviour, to come forward and talk to police.”