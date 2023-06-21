Cheating dad made Sunderland woman's life a misery during 17-day stalking campaign

A cheating dad forced a Sunderland mum to make plans to move home after filling her with fear during a 17-day stalking campaign, a court heard.

Jamie Malcolm, 36, hounded her after she dumped him on discovering he had another girlfriend, who then accused her in a venomous text of being a homewrecker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Malcolm, of Skiddaw Place, Sheriff Hill, Gateshead, made hundreds of calls and sent texts to her mobile – and repeatedly turned up unwanted at her Thorney Close home.

His antics between Tuesday, May 2, and Thursday, May 18, left the former domestic abuse victim scared and “feeling at a weak point” in her life.

He has now been ordered to pay her compensation and to stay away from her under the terms of a restraining order.

Prosecutor Stephanie Cook told magistrates in South Tyneside: “They had been in a casual relationship, after he completed some work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In March it was a more serious relationship and he told her that he had broken up with his girlfriend.

“On May 2, he asked if he could move in, but she thought this was strange because they had only been together a short time.

“Later the same day, she received a text message from who appeared to be his partner, calling her a homewrecker.

“She was under the impression he was no longer in a relationship. She told him she no longer wanted to be with him, she repeatedly told him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He accused her of making him feel unwell and that he had had to attend hospital. He guilt-trips her.

“He continued to call more than 100 times from a blocked number and from his personal number. He made her fear for her safety. She made changes to her lifestyle.

“He began turning up daily in his works’ van. On May 6, he turned up and banged on her window and shouted, ‘Don’t ignore me’.

“On May 12, he bombarded her with calls. Shortly afterwards, she saw his van outside.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northumbria Police victim liaison officer confirmed the woman was planning to move to avoid any risk from Malcolm.

Malcolm pleaded guilty to a stalking charge on the basis there had been no violence or threats and that on occasion, she had unblocked his number.

Angus Westgarth, defending, said Malcolm had not recognised the extent of his actions or their impact.

He added: “It’s accepted his behaviour had got out of control. She had asked him not to contact her, but he had persisted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The embarrassment to him, having heard all that and having to deal with what’s coming his way, is certainly substantial. He’s had a salutary lesson.”

Malcolm was given an 18-month community order, with 10 rehabilitation days, 30 days on the Building Better Relationships programme and 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was fined £138, with a £114 victim surcharge and £85 court costs, and must pay £200 compensation.