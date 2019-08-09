CCTV released as police search for attacker who tried to steal booze and attacked PCSO
Officers searching for a would-be thief who pushed a Police Community Support Officer have released a CCTV image.
Shortly after 1.45pm on Wednesday, July 17, Northumbria Police were alerted to an alleged theft at Asda in Ryhope Street South.
A force spokesperson said: “It was reported that a man picked up bottles of alcohol and had left the store without payment.
“Upon leaving the supermarket, the individual bumped into a Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) who confronted him about the theft.
“The officer was then shoved by the suspect, who dropped the stolen items and made off from the scene.
“An investigation is ongoing into the incident, and police have now identified a man they would like to trace.
“He was in the area at the time and could have information that may assist officers.”
Anyone who can help asked to contact 101 quoting reference 577 170719 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.