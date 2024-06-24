CCTV released after Seaham street robbery

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for help after a man suffered serious injuries in a street robbery in Seaham.

The incident occurred sometime between 6pm and 9.30pm on Tuesday, March 5, in Station Road.

CCTV footage has been released showing the victim who was walking along the road when the suspect approached him and assaulted the him.

It is believed the suspect also took around £150 from the victim before making off.