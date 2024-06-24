CCTV released after Seaham street robbery
Police are appealing for help after a man suffered serious injuries in a street robbery in Seaham.
The incident occurred sometime between 6pm and 9.30pm on Tuesday, March 5, in Station Road.
CCTV footage has been released showing the victim who was walking along the road when the suspect approached him and assaulted the him.
It is believed the suspect also took around £150 from the victim before making off.
Anyone with information or who witnessed the incident is asked to contact DC Chelsea Harle, from Peterlee CID on 101, extension 752714 or email [email protected] quoting incident number 15 of March 6.