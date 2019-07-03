CCTV released after family left £125 unpaid bill at Miller and Carter in Sunderland
Northumbria police have released CCTV images of two people they would like to trace who may be able to help with their investigation into an alleged theft from a restaurant.
At around 4.30pm on Monday, May 27, it is reported that a family of four attended the Miller and Carter restaurant on Newcastle Road, Sunderland, and had a meal.
However, it is alleged that those customers did not settle the £125 bill that they had accrued and they proceeded to leave the restaurant without making payment.
A police investigation is ongoing to locate the family, and as part of their inquiries, Northumbria officers have identified two individuals they would like to speak to who may have information that could help.
The pair, or anyone who knows them, are asked to contact 101 quoting the reference 287 300519 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.