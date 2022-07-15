CCTV operator helped catch drink-driver who got into van after being ejected from Sunderland bar

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They noticed Bryan Cooper, 46, as he was ejected from Ttonic in city centre Vine Place, a court heard.

The operator followed the building site worker, of Quay Road, Bridlington, as he walked to his Mercedes motor.

And after he jumped into the driver’s seat at around 2am on Tuesday, June 21, police were tipped off, prosecutor Rehana Haque said.

Cooper was spotted on CCTV after being ejected from Ttonic.

Officers caught up with Cooper as he waited at traffic lights in Green Terrace and he is now starting a 20-month roads’ ban after pleading guilty to drink-driving at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Mrs Haque said: “An officer was on duty at 2.05am in the Abbey Place and Green Terrace area.

“A council CCTV operator informed via radio that a man had been ejected from the Ttonic bar and was getting into the driver’s seat of a van.

“At around 2.10am police arrived in Green Terrace and sighted the van at traffic lights. They illuminated their blue lights.

“They approached the van and asked the driver to switch the engine off. They could smell alcohol on his breath.

“He failed a roadside breath test.”

Cooper gave a breath test reading at a police station of 86mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Cooper, who defended himself, said: “I’ve got no excuse for what happened.”

Magistrates also fined Cooper £550, with a £220 victim surcharge and £85 court costs