This is the moment before a killer cut the throat of one of his Christmas Day dinner guests after the celebrations turned sour, prosecutors claim.

Successful businessman Adam Jenkins severed Simon Birch's jugular vein and carotid artery when he drew a knife across the left side of his neck in the late evening on December 25 2021, murder jurors have heard.

Mr Birch, 39, who was the partner of Jenkins' sister, lost an "enormous" amount of blood and was declared dead just after midnight on Boxing Day.

Jenkins, 36, of Sunderland Road, Newbottle, Sunderland, denies murder and manslaughter and is being tried by a jury at Newcastle Crown Court.

The court heard what happened during the deadly confrontation was captured on CCTV and has been played in court.

Prosecutor Francis Fitzgibbon KC told the court Jenkins, a construction firm boss, had hosted a family festive celebration at his home, which was set in its own land and had outhouses including a private bar and games room.

Mr Fitzgibbon said it was after the dinner had finished and the guests moved to the outdoor bar for karaoke and games that the day started to "sour" and arguments started, which became violent.

Simon Birch.

CCTV shows Mr Birch walking away from the main house after being "ushered out".

Mr Fitzgibbon said Mr Birch appeared "calm" on footage, which shows him walking away but Jenkins then went out of the back door and approached him armed.

He added: "The prosecution say that the defendant took with him three knives from the kitchen, a bread knife and two sharp knives.

"CCTV footage shows him cross a patio area and step over a low wall to get to Mr Birch.

"As he does this he can be seen to select one of the knives he's carrying, which he holds in his right hand."

Referring to Mr Birch, Mr Fitzgibbon added: "The prosecution say that whatever he had been doing in the house, however badly he had been behaving in the house, at his point he was posing no threat to anybody.

"He was standing in the yard, alone and unarmed.

"You will see the defendant approach him. He puts his arms out to the side, with palms exposed, showing he had nothing in his hands.

"The defendant does not pause when he goes up to Mr Birch, there may or may not have been a brief exchange of words but almost instantly the defendant drew the knife quickly and firmly across the left side of Mr Birch's throat, causing unsurvivable injuries."

Jurors heard Jenkins rang the emergency services afterward and said "I've killed him". He can be heard crying and asking for an ambulance.

He then removed his top and tried to help stem Mr Birch's bleeding but the efforts to save him were unsuccessful.