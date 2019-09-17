CCTV footage shows raid on Sunderland pub as thieves target fruit machine
Police have released CCTV footage after a burglary at a Sunderland pub.
Shortly after midnight on Monday, September 2, police received a report of a burglary at The Philadelphia, at the junction of Philadelphia Lane and Success Road in Philadelphia, near Houghton.
It was reported that offenders had gained access to the premises and had caused damage to a gambling machine and pool table, before removing the coin trays.
An investigation is ongoing into the incident, and police have now released CCTV footage showing two men inside the pub on the morning in question.
The video shows the pair attempting to get money out of a fruit machine on the floor of the pub.
Police have asked members of the public to come forward if they recognise either of the individuals shown on the footage.
Detective Constable Alex Hadwin, of Northumbria Police’s Southern Burglary Team, said: “This type of criminality is totally unacceptable and we are committed to bringing those responsible to justice.
“Two offenders broke into the pub before shamelessly destroying property in order to seek a quick win. They then fled the scene with a quantity of cash.
“A team of detectives are now looking for those responsible – and I would appeal to anyone who recognises the individuals seen on the footage to come forward and contact police.
Anyone who recognises the individuals is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 111449J/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.