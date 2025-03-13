CCTV footage released of two men in connection with an alleged robbery in Sunderland

Police officers have released CCTV footage of two men they’d like to speak to as they continue to investigate a report of a robbery in Sunderland.

The incident took place at around 7am on Monday, February 17 when it was reported that two men entered the SPAR shop on Chester Road.

Northumbria Police would like to speak with these two men. | NP

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “They were each armed with a weapon, believed to be a bladed article, and demanded cash from the till.

“The first man threatened a shop worker before punching another member of staff in the face. One victim suffered minor facial injuries as a result.

“The second man stood by the door and helped seize a quantity of cash from the till before they both fled the scene.”

Extensive enquiries have been carried out by Northumbria Police since the incident was reported, and today (Thursday March 13) officers have released footage of two men they’d like to identify.

The men pictured were believed to have been in the area at the time the offence has taken place and may have valuable information that can assist the investigation.

One of the men pictured was wearing a dark grey puffer jacket, light grey jogging bottoms and black trainers with orange detailing. The second man was wearing a dark grey parka jacket, black jogging bottoms and grey trainers with black leather gloves.

The men pictured, or anyone with information, is asked to contact Northumbria Police by sending a direct message on Northumbria Police’s social media platforms or by using the live chat function or report forms on the Force’s website.

Those who can’t contact the police online should call 101 and quote crime reference number 018528B/25.