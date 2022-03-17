John Hall tried to blame the digger theft on a 'doppelganger'

John Hall put on a high-vis jacket, walked into a Bellway Homes construction site in Sunderland, and drove off in the Volvo Mini Excavator, which belonged to P and A groundworks.

Newcastle Crown Court heard despite being caught on CCTV as he drove the high-value vehicle away, the 33-year-old claimed the thief must have been his doppelganger, who appeared identical even down to his distinctive tattoo.

Hall, of Derwent Street, Houghton, who has a criminal record, later admitted theft.

John Hall.

Prosecutor Elizabeth Muir said the theft was discovered when a worker went onto the site on June 20 2020 and realised the digger had gone.

Miss Muir told the court CCTV was checked and added: "On June 18, 2020, at about 6pm, a man wearing a high vis jacket entered the site, went to the digger, got in the digger and simply drove it off."

The court heard a police officer later recognised Hall from the footage.

Miss Muir added: "He was shown the CCTV footage and accepted that the man looked just like him, right down to having what appeared to be a tattoo on his arm but denied it was him.

A still from the CCTV.

"He believed it was just a coincidence there was a man who looked almost identical to him had who had been caught on CCTV and denied any involvement."

Liam O'Brien, defending, said Hall, who had a young baby, had "buried his head in the sand", to try and "put things off for as long as possible."

Mr O'Brien said Hall spent four years in the armed forces and served on the frontline in Afghanistan, and has since had problems with alcohol and drug use.

Mr Recorder Simon Eckersley sentenced Hall to 20 months behind bars.

The judge said the evidence against Hall had been "overwhelming" and the offence involved "significant planning".

He told Hall: "On June 18, 2020, you blatantly went out to steal, having planned to do so, as was evident by your possession of and wearing of a high-vis jacket.

"Your target was an expensive piece of plant, a Volvo Mini Excavator, worth a significant price.

"This was a serious theft."

The court heard the digger, which was worth £16,928, has never been found.

