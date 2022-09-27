CCTV appeal to trace man and woman after man suffers broken nose and fractured eye socket in Vine Place disturbance

Now detectives have issued CCTV images of a man and woman they want to trace in connection with the incident.

Police were called to Sunderland city centre shortly before 3am on Saturday, September 3, after reports a small group of men and women had been involved in a disturbance outside the TTonic bar in Vine Place.

By the time emergency services arrived, the group had already fled the scene on foot.

A 27-year-old man had suffered injuries to his face including a broken nose and fractured eye socket as a result of the altercation.

The incident was later reported to police who subsequently launched an investigation.

As a result five men – aged 23, 25, 27, 27 and 29 – and a 26-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the incident. All six have been released on police bail as enquiries continue.

Police have today, Tuesday, September 27, made an appeal to the public for help and issued the images of a man and woman who are believed to have been in the area around Vine Place at the time of the incident.

Do you recognise them?

Detectives believe the pair could have valuable information which could assist officers with their enquiries.

The man and woman pictured, or anyone who knows them, are asked to contact police by either calling 101 or using the ‘Tell Us Something’ page on the force website quoting crime reference 106016T/22.

The man police want to trace

Do you know her?

The man is believed to have been in the area at the time