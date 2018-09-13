CCTV appeal over Metro cable theft

Police investigating cable theft from a Metro line have issued a CCTV appeal to trace a man and woman they would like to speak to.

British Transport Police said they would like to speak to the pair in connection with the theft of railway cable near Brockley Whins Metro station.

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with a Metro cable theft

At approximately 12.30am on September 1, a man was seen to approach the railway boundary fence, close to the station, with a German Shephard dog before walking away.

A short while later at 1.45am, it is believed the same man stole cable from the tracks. He then left the area in the company of a woman – who officers believe was acting as a lookout.

BTP would like to speak to the man and woman in these CCTV images as it is believed they may have information which could help the investigation.

Anyone who was in the area at the time or who saw anyone acting suspiciously can call 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting 55 of 1 September, if you recognise either of these people or you have any other information which could help officers investigate.

People can also ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.