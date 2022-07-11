CCTV appeal as Houghton burglary linked to robbery in which van was driven at security guard

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers investigating the break-in believe it is connected to two robberies earlier the same evening in the Gateshead area in which shop staff were threatened.

At around 5pm on Saturday, May 30, it was reported four people had entered Morrisons in Birtley and stolen a quantity of alcohol.

When approached, they are reported to have threatened to stab security guards and staff with a broken bottle, before getting into a white van which was then allegedly driven at another security guard, who was able to get out of the way.

At around 9pm the same night, four people entered Tesco in Rowlands Gill and reportedly stole a quantity of meat and alcohol.

When challenged by security guards, the group again threatened staff and one of the offenders is believed to have thrown a bottle at them.

The incidents were reported to police and while enquiries were under way a third incident was reported in the early hours of the following day in Houghton, which is believed to be linked.

At around 3am on Sunday, May 31, it was reported a group had approached the Cool Hands E-Cig store in Durham Road and used hammers and crowbars to break through the shutter and windows, stealing a quantity of items before leaving the scene in a white van.

Images one and two relate to the incident at Morrisons and image three relates to the incident in Tesco

Police are now appealing to the public for information.

A number of enquiries have already been carried out by detectives from Northumbria Police and today, Monday, July 11, officers have issued the images of two women and a man who were in the area at the time and could have information which is helpful to the investigation.

