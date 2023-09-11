News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

CCTV appeal after Washington Asda worker has finger broken while dealing with alleged shoplifters

Officers are hoping those pictured can help with their enquiries

By Ross Robertson
Published 11th Sep 2023, 16:28 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police investigating an assault and theft which left a shop worker with a broken finger have released the image of two people they would like to trace.

An investigation was launched after the disturbance in Asda at The Galleries, Washington, back on June 6, 2023.

Most Popular

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A force spokesperson said: "It was reported that two individuals attempted to steal from the store, and when confronted by a member of staff, a struggle ensued.

"The altercation resulted in the staff member suffering a broken finger as a result. The offenders then made off from the scene.

"Now, as part of their enquiries, officers have identified a man and a woman who they would like to trace in connection with the incident.

"They were in the store at the time of the offences and could have information that can assist officers’ enquiries.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 073409A/23. Alternatively, you can email [email protected]."

Related topics:Police