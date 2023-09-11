Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police investigating an assault and theft which left a shop worker with a broken finger have released the image of two people they would like to trace.

An investigation was launched after the disturbance in Asda at The Galleries, Washington, back on June 6, 2023.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A force spokesperson said: "It was reported that two individuals attempted to steal from the store, and when confronted by a member of staff, a struggle ensued.

"The altercation resulted in the staff member suffering a broken finger as a result. The offenders then made off from the scene.

"Now, as part of their enquiries, officers have identified a man and a woman who they would like to trace in connection with the incident.

"They were in the store at the time of the offences and could have information that can assist officers’ enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad