CCTV appeal after Washington Asda worker has finger broken while dealing with alleged shoplifters
Officers are hoping those pictured can help with their enquiries
Police investigating an assault and theft which left a shop worker with a broken finger have released the image of two people they would like to trace.
An investigation was launched after the disturbance in Asda at The Galleries, Washington, back on June 6, 2023.
A force spokesperson said: "It was reported that two individuals attempted to steal from the store, and when confronted by a member of staff, a struggle ensued.
"The altercation resulted in the staff member suffering a broken finger as a result. The offenders then made off from the scene.
"Now, as part of their enquiries, officers have identified a man and a woman who they would like to trace in connection with the incident.
"They were in the store at the time of the offences and could have information that can assist officers’ enquiries.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 073409A/23. Alternatively, you can email [email protected]."