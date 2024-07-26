CCTV appeal after scooter is stolen in Sunderland burglary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have released images of a man they want to trace after a burglary in Sunderland.

At about 11.55am on Wednesday, July 10, officers received a report of a break-in at a property in Portsmouth Road, Pennywell in which a scooter was stolen.

Officers have now identified a man who they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Do you recognise him? | NP

He is believed to have been in the area at the time of the offence and could have valuable information that can assist officers.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police by sending Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or by using the live chat function on the force website.