CCTV appeal after scooter is stolen in Sunderland burglary
At about 11.55am on Wednesday, July 10, officers received a report of a break-in at a property in Portsmouth Road, Pennywell in which a scooter was stolen.
Officers have now identified a man who they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
He is believed to have been in the area at the time of the offence and could have valuable information that can assist officers.
The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police by sending Northumbria Police a direct message on social media or by using the live chat function on the force website.
If you do not have access to either, please call 101 quoting crime number 080544C/24.