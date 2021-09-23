CCTV appeal after reports of naked man seen peeping through window of Sunderland home before knocking on the door
Officers have launched an investigation following a report that a man, with no clothes on was seen peering through the window of a home in Sunderland.
The man then proceeded to knock on the homeowner’s door, causing alarm and distress to a female resident who lives alone before quickly leaving the area.
Police investigating the public order offence have released the image of a man who they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
It is hoped that the man could have information that can assist the ongoing investigation.
The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of their website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 084320H/21.
Alternatively you can email [email protected]