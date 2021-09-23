Police are appealing for help in finding this man.

An investigation has been launched following a report that a naked man was seen peering through the window of a home in the Tunstall Road area of Sunderland.

The man then proceeded to knock on the homeowner’s door, causing alarm and distress to a female resident who lives alone before quickly leaving the area.

Police investigating the public order offence have released the image of a man who they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

It is hoped that the man could have information that can assist the ongoing investigation.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of their website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 084320H/21.

Alternatively you can email [email protected]

