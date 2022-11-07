CCTV appeal after purse theft in Peterlee McDonald's
Police have issued an image of a man they want to trace after a purse was stolen.
By Kevin Clark
17 minutes ago - 1 min read
The incident is believed to have happened at around midnight on Sunday, October 9, at the McDonald’s restaurant in the Castle Dene shopping centre.
The suspect is described as white with short, dark hair and was wearing a grey hoodie, black bottoms and black trainers.
Anyone who knows the man or has any information should contact PC Paul Roberts by calling 101 with extension 202334 or email [email protected]