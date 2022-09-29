CCTV appeal after money stolen from elderly woman inside Sunderland bank

Officers investigating a theft from an elderly woman in Sunderland have released the images of two people they would like to trace.

The incident happened at Halifax, in The Bridges Shopping Centre, in Sunderland, between 10.15am and 10.45am on August 25.

The victim, a woman in her 70s, entered the bank and withdrew a quantity of money which was placed inside an envelope.

Police have issued CCTV image of two people who were at the bank at the time of the incident and could have information.

A short time later, as she sat down on a nearby chair within the branch, it was reported the envelope was stolen by unknown offenders.

The woman was left upset by the incident and an investigation is ongoing.

Northumbria Police said: “A range of enquiries have been carried out into the theft, which has caused upset to the victim, and police have now identified two people who they would like to identify.

“The man and woman were in the branch at the time of the incident and could have information that can assist the ongoing investigation.