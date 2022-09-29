CCTV appeal after money stolen from elderly woman inside Sunderland bank
Police are looking to speak to two people after an elderly woman was left upset when she had cash stolen at a bank in Sunderland.
Officers investigating a theft from an elderly woman in Sunderland have released the images of two people they would like to trace.
The incident happened at Halifax, in The Bridges Shopping Centre, in Sunderland, between 10.15am and 10.45am on August 25.
The victim, a woman in her 70s, entered the bank and withdrew a quantity of money which was placed inside an envelope.
A short time later, as she sat down on a nearby chair within the branch, it was reported the envelope was stolen by unknown offenders.
The woman was left upset by the incident and an investigation is ongoing.
Police has now released CCTV images of a man and a woman who were in the branch at the time of the incident and could have information that can assist the enquiries.
Northumbria Police said: “A range of enquiries have been carried out into the theft, which has caused upset to the victim, and police have now identified two people who they would like to identify.
“The man and woman were in the branch at the time of the incident and could have information that can assist the ongoing investigation.
“The pair, or anyone who recognises them, are asked to contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of our website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 100169Y/22. Alternatively, you can email [email protected]”