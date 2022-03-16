CCTV appeal after man suffers 'significant' head injuries in Sunderland street assault

Now police have released an image of a man they want to talk to in connection with the incident.

An investigation has been under way since a report of an assault at about 6am on October 16 last year.

It was reported two men were involved in a verbal altercation in the Holmeside area near Crowtree Road.

One man then proceeded to assault the other – causing the victim to fall to the ground and suffer significant head injuries.

Enquiries are ongoing into the incident and police have now identified a man who they would like to speak to in connection with the assault.

He was in the area at the time and could have information that may assist the investigation.

Do you recognise him?

The man, or anyone who recognises him, can contact police via the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 114033Y/21.

