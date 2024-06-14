CCTV appeal after man suffers head injuries in alleged attack in Park Lane in Sunderland city centre
Northumbria Police said an investigation has been ongoing since the assault which occurred in Park Lane between 9pm and 9.55pm on Saturday, December 2, 2023.
A force spokesperson said: “For reasons to be established, the male victim was punched to the head and knocked unconscious, causing him to fall to the ground.
“The victim – in his 30s – was taken to hospital with serious head injuries for treatment, and was later discharged.
“Extensive enquiries have been ongoing into the incident, and as part of this, police have today (Friday) released the image of a man who they would like to identify.
“The man was understood to have been in the area at the time of the incident and could have valuable information to assist the investigation.
“The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police via the ‘Report’ page of the Northumbria Police website or by calling 101 quoting crime number: 150057C/23.”