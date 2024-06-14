Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police investigating an assault in Sunderland which left the victim with serious injuries have released an image of a man who they would like to trace.

Picture issued by Northumbria Police. | Picture issued by Northumbria Police.

Northumbria Police said an investigation has been ongoing since the assault which occurred in Park Lane between 9pm and 9.55pm on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

A force spokesperson said: “For reasons to be established, the male victim was punched to the head and knocked unconscious, causing him to fall to the ground.

“The victim – in his 30s – was taken to hospital with serious head injuries for treatment, and was later discharged.

“Extensive enquiries have been ongoing into the incident, and as part of this, police have today (Friday) released the image of a man who they would like to identify.

“The man was understood to have been in the area at the time of the incident and could have valuable information to assist the investigation.