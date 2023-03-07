CCTV appeal after man suffers fractured eye socket in Sunderland city centre assault

Sometime between 3am and 5am on Tuesday, December 27, it was reported that a man was assaulted by another man while he was in 7even, in Derwent Street.

The victim suffered a fractured eye socket in the incident.

As part of their enquiries, officers have today, Tuesday, March 7, released an image of a man they would like to speak to in relation to the assault.

Do you recognise him?

He is believed to have been in the area near 7even at the time and officers say he could have some information which could help with their enquiries.