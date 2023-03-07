CCTV appeal after man suffers fractured eye socket in Sunderland city centre assault
Police investigating a Sunderland city centre assault which left the victim with a fractured eye socket have released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace.
Sometime between 3am and 5am on Tuesday, December 27, it was reported that a man was assaulted by another man while he was in 7even, in Derwent Street.
The victim suffered a fractured eye socket in the incident.
As part of their enquiries, officers have today, Tuesday, March 7, released an image of a man they would like to speak to in relation to the assault.
He is believed to have been in the area near 7even at the time and officers say he could have some information which could help with their enquiries.
Anyone who thinks they may know the man or has any other information should use the ‘Tell Us Something’ page of the Northumbria Police website or call 101 quoting 152089D/22.