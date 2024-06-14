CCTV appeal after burglary in Sunderland

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police investigating a burglary at an address in Sunderland have released the image of a man who they would like to identify.

Picture issued by Northumbria Police. | Picture issued by Northumbria Police.

Officers say enquiries are ongoing after the break-in at a property on Portsmouth Road at about 6.30pm on April 19.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picture issued by Northumbria Police. | Picture issued by Northumbria Police.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “An offender gained entry to the communal residential building and entered the storage room before stealing a scooter. He then made off from the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Picture issued by Northumbria Police. | Picture issued by Northumbria Police.

“As part of their investigation, police have now identified a man who they would like to speak to in connection with the burglary.

“He was seen in the area at the time of the offence and could have valuable information to assist the ongoing investigation.