CCTV appeal after burglary in Sunderland
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers say enquiries are ongoing after the break-in at a property on Portsmouth Road at about 6.30pm on April 19.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “An offender gained entry to the communal residential building and entered the storage room before stealing a scooter. He then made off from the scene.
“As part of their investigation, police have now identified a man who they would like to speak to in connection with the burglary.
“He was seen in the area at the time of the offence and could have valuable information to assist the ongoing investigation.
“The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact police by visiting the live chat on Northumbria Police’s website, calling 101 or by completing a crime update form quoting crime number 045101N/24.”