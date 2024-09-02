CCTV appeal after bike theft in Sunderland city centre
An investigation is under way after a report of a theft of a pedal bicycle in Trimdon Street on Friday, July 12.
The owner visited JD Gym and left their left their bike locked to a lamppost outside.
A man has then allegedly damaged the lock before stealing the grey Trek FX 2 bike, along with the victim’s helmet.
Officers have today, Monday, September 2, released images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the report.
He was in the area at the time of the theft and officers believe he may have information which could assist their investigation.
The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact Northumbria Police by sending a DM on social media, using the live chat on the Force website or by going to the Provide more information to be added to a crime report | Northumbria Police page on the website.
Please use crime reference number 081345D/24