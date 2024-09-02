CCTV appeal after bike theft in Sunderland city centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Detectives investigating the theft of a bike in Sunderland city centre have issued a picture of a man they want to speak to.

An investigation is under way after a report of a theft of a pedal bicycle in Trimdon Street on Friday, July 12.

The owner visited JD Gym and left their left their bike locked to a lamppost outside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do you recognise him? | NP

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has then allegedly damaged the lock before stealing the grey Trek FX 2 bike, along with the victim’s helmet.

Officers have today, Monday, September 2, released images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the report.

He was in the area at the time of the theft and officers believe he may have information which could assist their investigation.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact Northumbria Police by sending a DM on social media, using the live chat on the Force website or by going to the Provide more information to be added to a crime report | Northumbria Police page on the website.

Please use crime reference number 081345D/24