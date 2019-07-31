Case of murdered dad Gavin Moon set to be featured in BBC documentary ‘Our Cops in the North’
The Gavin Moon murder case will be included in the third episode of BBC One’s new documentary ‘Our Cops in the North’ at 9pm on Wednesday, July 31.
The Gavin Moon murder case will be included in the third episode of BBC One’s new documentary ‘Our Cops in the North’ at 9pm on Wednesday, July 31.
The next episode includes the investigation into Gavin Moon’s murder case, which culminated in court earlier this month with the killers being jailed for life.
Luc Barker, 29, of Trafalgar Road, Washington, must serve a minimum of 16 years before he can apply for parole and Brian Goldsmith, 47, of Wayman Street, Sunderland, must serve a minimum of 18 years.
The episode includes the harrowing call to the control room reporting that the father-of-two had been stabbed to death in Washington.
The 31-year-old was callously killed by Barker and Goldsmith after a row at Barker’s house where Gavin had been staying.
Police found evidence that the killers took drugs in flat after the killing, while Gavin’s body was still in the property.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Northumbria Police Chief Constable Winton Keenen, of Northumbria Police, said: “This episode in particular encapsulates the range of incidents that our dedicated officers and staff deal with on a daily basis, from violent crime in our urban centres to rural theft and poaching in Northumberland.
“But whatever the incident, viewers will see each crime is investigated with the same vigour and determination to bring offenders to justice.
Each episode covers a week in the force.
It follows crimes from the moment of call-out and shows how officers and detectives gather their evidence.
Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness said: “This series is reinforcing the need for properly funded public services and it’s good that local residents can see the dedication of our officers and staff when dealing with many difficult situations”.
Almost three million viewers tuned in to watch the first episode, and that figure increased for the following episode.
A further three episodes will be aired later in the year.