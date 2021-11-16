Case against Sunderland driver accused of causing death of retired nurse is dropped

Jean Hardy, 71, died days after she was hit by a car when she crossed Doxford Park Way, Doxford Park, Sunderland, on Tuesday, February 4 last year.

Grant Williamson, of Askrigg Avenue, Grangetown, Sunderland, was accused of causing her death by careless or inconsiderate driving, which he denied.

The 26-year-old was due to be tried at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday but before the case got underway prosecutors offered no evidence against him.

Jean Hardy.

Judge Robert Adams recorded a not guilty verdict.

After the hearing, a CPS Spokesperson said: “In all cases, it is the duty of prosecutors to keep all available evidence under continuous review throughout to ensure criminal charges remain appropriate.

“Part of the evidence in this case had been an expert report prepared for the prosecution, which stated that the defendant may have been travelling at excessive speeds shortly prior to the collision.

“A subsequent report, prepared by the defence, provided additional context to the earlier report and our instructed expert conceded that the defendant wouldhave significantly slowed down prior to the collision taking place.