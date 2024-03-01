Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A community hub has launched a plea for help after vital camera equipment was stolen in an early morning burglary.

Thieves forced their way into Carnival House in Southwick's King's Road in the early hours of Thursday, February 15, and made off with wine, spirits and more than £2,000 worth of video equipment which plays a vital role in the business.

The centre is run by community interest company Creative Seed, and is home to a number of events, activities and classes.

Manager Clare Sacco said the burglary had been discovered by a member of staff when he came to open up: "He noticed that an external door was open and thought initially it has just been left open but on closer examination, realised we had been broken into," she said.

Company manager Clare Sacco and communication manager Max Simpson

"They have taken some really specialised camera equipment from our tech room, totalling over £2,000.

"They have also stolen unopened bottles of spirits and various bottles of prosecco. They have gone all around our till area but luckily we don't keep anything of value there overnight."

There had been two break-ins during the night, said Clare: "The first time it was just one man - that was around two o'clock in the morning - then about 6.30am the same man came back with another male.

"They went and went all round the cafe and bar, and even helped themselves to a bottle of beer from the fridge."

Carnival House is a non-profit community interest company, which relies on donations, and the loss of the camera equipment is a serious threat: "We literally don't make money - everything we make from our commercial events goes back into free services for the community," said Clare.

"One of the big things we do as part of our funding applications is to make videos to show funders what we do. It is a really good way to show how much of a difference we make to the community.

The raiders targeted the cafe and bar area

"So it is not just that we have lost an expensive bit of equipment but that it could inhibit us from attracting further funding to carry out the work we do, so it is a really big hit for us."

The team has set up a JustGiving page to replace the stolen equipment.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson confirmed an investigation was under way: "At around 8am on Thursday, February 15, we received a report of burglary at a premises on Kings Road in Sunderland that had occurred overnight.