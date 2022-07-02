Loading...

Careless driving, no insurance and fare-dodging – the latest Sunderland court cases

The following cases from the Sunderland area were dealt with recently at magistrates’ court:

By Kevin Clark
Saturday, 2nd July 2022, 4:55 am

Jeffrey Russell Craggs, 51, of Arthur Street, Whitburn, was fined £60 with three penalty points for speeding. He was also given an absolute discharge with three penalty points for driving without due care and attention.

Dylan Downing, 23, of Second Street, Blackhll, was fined £180 with six penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance.

Elaine Margaret Rennie, 51, of Galashiels Road, Sunderland, was fined £162 and banned from driving for six months for using a vehicle without insurance.

Alan Trueman, 35, of Parkhurst Road, Sunderland, was fined £220 for using the Metro without payment.

Patrick Joseph Maughan, 48, c/o Plum Tree Park, Chester-le-Street, was fined £40 for failure to wear a seatbelt.

Andrea Emma Tulip, 37, of Poplar Street, Sunderland, was made subject to an 18-month community order with 30 days’ activity for theft.

Sunderland Magistrates Court

Sean Edwards, 50, of Osmund Terrace, Shiney Row, was fined £660 with six penalty points for using a vehicle without insurance.