Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Lee Raine, 26, of St Marks Road, was fined £60 for using a vehicle without a test certificate.

Harry McCulloch, 22, of Lansbury Way, Sunderland, was fined £230 with six penalty points for driving without due care and attention and using a vehicle without insurance.

Claire Thompson, 31, of Tadcaster Road, Thorney Close, was fined £647 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul White, 37, of Avon Road, Peterlee, was fined £660 and disqualified from driving for six months for failure to identify a driver.

Daniel Boroumand, 28, of Talbot Terrace, Chester-le-Street, County Durham, was fined £440 with six penalty points for driving without due care and attention.

Christopher Alan Carney, 38, of Hart Square, was fined £300 with five penalty points for speeding.

Sunderland Magistrates Court