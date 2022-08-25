Careless driving and speeding – the latest Sunderland court cases
The following cases from the Sunderland area were dealt with recently at magistrates’ court:
Craig Lee Raine, 26, of St Marks Road, was fined £60 for using a vehicle without a test certificate.
Harry McCulloch, 22, of Lansbury Way, Sunderland, was fined £230 with six penalty points for driving without due care and attention and using a vehicle without insurance.
Claire Thompson, 31, of Tadcaster Road, Thorney Close, was fined £647 with six penalty points for failure to identify a driver.
Paul White, 37, of Avon Road, Peterlee, was fined £660 and disqualified from driving for six months for failure to identify a driver.
Daniel Boroumand, 28, of Talbot Terrace, Chester-le-Street, County Durham, was fined £440 with six penalty points for driving without due care and attention.
Christopher Alan Carney, 38, of Hart Square, was fined £300 with five penalty points for speeding.
Nathan Hepurker, 38, of Eden Lane, Peterlee, was £360 and banned from driving for six months for failure to identify a driver and speeding.