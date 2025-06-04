Care worker banned from roads after admitting drinking whilst driving

A wine drinking care worker who failed to be breath tested for booze after being arrested as he drove near Sunderland city centre has been banned from the roads.

Temidayo Hassan, 35, was pulled over on suspicion he had been boozing as he traveled on the A1231 at the Northern Spire Bridge at 3.30am on Monday, April 21.

Hassan, of Whitehall Road, Bensham, Gateshead, admitted he had been drinking and was detained when a roadside breathalyser process failed to work.

Officers then spent about 45 minutes at a police station taking Hassan through the breath test procedure but he failed to properly engage, South Tyneside Magistrates; Court heard.

Prosecutor Paul Anderson said: “It was at 3.30 in the morning when officers saw him on the A1231, heading towards the Spire bridge.

“He said that he had had some wine. A roadside breath test was taken but it didn’t work.

“I’ve looked at the procedure at the police station, and he didn’t provide a sample.

“It’s quite apparent that the officer gives him a good number of attempts to try. He’s a young man of previous good character.”

Hassan pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to provide a breath sample for analysis.

Paul McAlindon, defending, said Hassan had lived in the UK for several years but his visa to stay was under threat under new government legislation on pay.

Mr McAlindon added: “The body-worn footage of the procedure was clear.

“He thinks that he gives more details about why he failed to give a sample. It’s a very nice conversation between him and the officer.

“He is a graduate who is now a care worker with older people.

“I think the issue is how deliberate the refusal is. There’s no evidence to suggest impairment.

“He would say there was shortness of breath, but it is not apparent there was a medical excuse for not providing.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield told Hassan she would give him credit for his guilty plea and because it was his first criminal conviction.

She disqualified him from driving for 18 months and fined him £623, with a £249 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.