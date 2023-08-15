Cardiff football fan caught dealing drugs at Sunderland match at Stadium of Light

Christopher Chadwick. Picture c/o Northumbria Police.

A football fan who was caught at a match dealing cocaine to a bus-load of friends at a Championship match has narrowly avoided prison.

Christopher Chadwick was caught red-handed at the Stadium of Light, around half an hour before Sunderland's tie against Cardiff City in November 2022.

The 35-year-old travelled up from Wales to attend the game via bus with some pals, but instead ended the day in police custody. He has now been given a six-year banning order.

Newcastle Crown Court heard that officers received information from the stadium's camera operators that a male had been seen dealing to others.

Helen Towers, prosecuting, said the defendant refused to be searched by police at first, but then allowed officers once he had been arrested.

Ms Towers said police discovered 10.9g of cocaine across 37 small dealing bags which carried the estimated value of £740. He also had £300 in cash on him.

She added: "As part of the dealing with the officer, the defendant remarked that he was just trying to make a bit of money."

Chadwick, of Brundall Crescent, Ely, Cardiff who has four convictions on his record, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine.

The court accepted he admitted the offence on the basis he was sharing the drugs with his friends.

Kelly Clarke, defending, said: "This was a coach-load of 20 individuals going to this football match and this defendant was caught up in this dealing which he accepts.

"He is lightly convicted. He's also a man who cares for his uncle who suffers with schizophrenia. His uncle is 60-years-old and lives in the same home as him.

"Mr Chadwick is one of the main carers I submit. He does the cooking, cleaning and shopping. He says more importantly it's the company that he provides to his uncle.

"He says since living there his mental health has improved ten-fold. In fact his mother hasn't told his uncle where he is today.

"She is prepared to give him some excuse if he were to receive a custodial sentence."

Judge Penny Moreland told Chadwick that the likelihood of violence and disorder was increased at football matches when fans take dugs.

But the judge said she was just satisfied that she could give him another chance.