Car stolen in knifepoint Sunderland pharmacy robbery
A car was stolen in a terrifying knifepoint raid on a Sunderland pharmacy.
Detectives are hunting the man who threatened staff and demanded the keys to the vehicle at the Leema pharmacy in Ashbrooke yesterday, Thursday, July 11.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 12.31pm yesterday, police received a report of a robbery at a pharmacy on Tunstall Road, Sunderland.
“It was reported that an offender threatened an employee and demanded them to hand over a set of car keys.
“The offender then made off in the vehicle.
“Nobody was injured but the employee was left shaken by the incident.
“An investigation was launched and the car was later found abandoned in Villette Road area. Enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 448 110719 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”