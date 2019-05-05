Car ploughs through window of Sunderland pizza shop

A car smashed through the window of a Sunderland pizza takeaway this evening.

The car ploughed into the front of the Barnes Grill and Pizzeria, at the Barnes roundabout.

The car smashed through the shop window

No-one is believed to have been hurt.

Syed Miah, who was working at the Indian Style takeaway, two doors along from the scene, said the pizza shop had been shut for some time.

"All I heard was a bang," he said.

"I went running out and all I saw was the car in the shop. I just thought somebody must have injured themselves.

The car is pulled out of the shop

"I have been here for 20 years now and I have seen some accidents, but nothing like this. That shop has been shut for a few weeks now."

The car is removed from the scene