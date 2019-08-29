Car fire on Sunderland road being treated as arson by police
Emergency services were called to a car fire in Sunderland which police are now treating as arson.
Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue service received a report of a car fire at 10.32pm on Wednesday, August 28.
The car was alight on Calthwaite Close in the Hylton area of Sunderland.
A spokesperson for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue said: “One crew from Marley Park fire station were sent to the scene.
“The fire was suspected to have been deliberate, so the incident was passed on to police.”
Northumbria Police received the report of the fire and began their inquiries on Wednesday, August 28.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “We can confirm we received a report from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service about a car that had been on fire in Calthwaite Close in Sunderland.
“The car is believed to have been set alight at about 11pm on Wednesday and at this stage it is being treated as arson. Thankfully nobody was injured.”
The fire service has urged the public to report fires anonymously by contacting FireStoppers on 0800 169 5558. FireStoppers allows people who have information on deliberate fires to report them by phone or online without having to provide their name or contact details. It is being managed by CrimeStoppers.
The police inquiries in order to establish the circumstances around the vehicle fire are currently ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact police on 101 quoting the log number 1268 28/08/19.