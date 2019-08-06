Car crashes into front of Tan Solo tanning shop in Grangetown
A car has crashed into the front of a tanning salon in Grangetown.
Northumbria Police were called to Ryhope Road in Sunderland at around 9.15am on Tuesday, August 6 following a report of a crash at Tan Solo, a tanning salon.
It was reported that a vehicle had been spotted mounting the kerb outside of the salon and driving through the front of Tan Solo before driving away from the scene soon after.
Detective Sergeant Andy Richardson, of Northumbria Police’s southern CID, said: “A male has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The vehicle believed to have been involved has been located.”
Police inquiries are ongoing to trace the driver of the vehicle. Anyone who may have any information regarding this incident is asked to contact 101 quoting the reference number 229 060819 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.