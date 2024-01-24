Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A teenager in need of a ride after crashing on a roundabout pinched a purse from a stranger’s car in the hope of finding cash for a getaway taxi, a court heard.

Jordan Donnell, 18, fled after the smash in Pennywell Road, Pennywell, Sunderland – then took bank cards from a Mercedes minutes later on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But Donnell, of Roedean Road, Hylton Red House, who was driving uninsured and without a licence, was soon arrested, magistrates in South Tyneside heard.

In a statement read to the court, his victim said the theft had left her “feeling unsafe and worried” and had added to her existing health problems.

Prosecutor Mike Lawson did not outline the case - described as being "bizarre” by Donnell's solicitor - but said: “The defendant pleaded guilty at the first occasion.”

Jobless Donnell admitted his guilt to charges of theft from a motor vehicle, driving without insurance, driving without a licence and failing to stop after an accident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanne Gatens, defending, said her client had no previous convictions and an unsettled home life may have influenced his decision to offend.

She added: “The offence goes back to October last year and it was guilty pleas at the first opportunity.

“I accept that the set of circumstances together are bizarre in nature and the defendant has offered little by way of explanation.

“He finds himself involved in this incident and seized the opportunity for a purse which would pay for him to get a taxi from the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is my argument that in relation to the fail to stop it is low culpability and low harm.

“There is often in fail to stop cases a request that a breath test is taken. He was arrested soon after and was breathalysed at the scene.

“There are issues, I’ve no doubt, in relation to Mr Donnell’s life and personal circumstances.”

Magistrates fined Donnell £80 for each of the theft and fail to stop charges, with no separate penalty for his other offences, with a £64 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.