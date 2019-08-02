Car and bus crash on Durham Road in Sunderland
A car and bus were involved in a crash on Durham Road in Sunderland.
Both Northumbria Police and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue services were called to the scene on Durham Road on Friday, August 2.
One lane of the road was closed while services dealt with the crash and traffic began building in the area at the time.
The Vauxhall car was recovered and the road has since been reopened the crash took place.
The police have confirmed that no one has been hurt and the incident was dealt with quickly.
A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: "Officers and emergency services attended but neither the driver of the Vauxhall, or the bus suffered any injuries as a result of the incident.”
The road is now fully open to the public and traffic is flowing through the area of the city.