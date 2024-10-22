Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A cannabis smoker whose car flipped over in a crash in Sunderland after being distracted by his daughter has been banned from driving.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Dixon, 38, was struck by another vehicle when he jumped a red light at the A1231 Wessington Way and Queen Alexandra Bridge roundabout.

The force of the smash at 7.55pm on Saturday, April 13, turned his Vauxhall Corsa over and led his partner to require hospital treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court heard the other driver also needed medical help for back, shoulder and neck injuries.

Dixon, of Frank Street, Southwick, confessed to police he had smoked a cannabis joint the previous night, in a bid to help him sleep.

The defendant – who has a drink drive conviction from 2012 – pleaded guilty to drug-driving and was disqualified for 18 months.

Prosecutor Ruth Forster said: “The witness was driving a Motability vehicle and going eastbound, approaching the Southwick gyratory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The lights for him were on green and he drove out but collided with the side of another vehicle.

“He says that he didn’t have a chance to react quicker than he did because the other car came out quickly.

“His car hit the Corsa, causing it to flip over. There was a lot of damage to his car, and he attended Sunderland Royal Hospital.

“Officers arrived and Mr Dixon identified himself immediately to police and confirmed he had gone through a red light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He said he had been disturbed because he had turned his head to his three-year-old daughter. The child was unhurt.”

Dixon gave a reading in blood for cannabis derivative THC of not less than 3.5mcg. The legal limit is 2mcg.

Chris Wilson, defending, said: “Mr Dixon can do nothing less than plead guilty at the first opportunity.

“He was a soldier for a number of years and has recently been struggling with his mental health and he struggles to sleep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He made the erroneous decision to self-medicate with cannabis the night before. He had smoked a cannabis joint to help him sleep.

“He believes there was a lapse in concentration because his child was in the back of the car. He has not used cannabis since the accident.”

District Judge Zoe Passfield also fined Dixon £200, with £85 court costs and an £80 victim surcharge.