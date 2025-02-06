Officers are warning about the dangers of creating ‘cannabis shatter’ after the discovery of a suspected lab in Wearside.

Northumbria Police carried out a warrant at an address in the Concord area of Washington last week and arrested a man at the scene.

Picture issued by Northumbria Police. | Picture issued by Northumbria Police.

A force spokesperson said: “On searching the premises, an industrial oven and pressure cooker, hydraulic press and cannisters of gas were discovered.

“There were also several cans of butane and four large bags of cannabis.

“All of the items found in the address on Tuesday, January 28, were removed from the property.”

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of producing a controlled drug, police said.

He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries, the force said.

Officers are warning those involved in creating cannabis shatter and Butane Honey Oil (BHO) of the dangers the process poses both to themselves and others.

They are also calling on the public to report concerns about suspicious behaviour so action can be taken.

Picture issued by Northumbria Police.

Quantities of the Class B drug are often made in so-called ‘shatter labs’ – amateur drugs laboratories which see a highly-concentrated quantity of cannabis produced.

The process creates either a honey-coloured oil or a thin, brittle and translucent substance – which typically looks gold or amber in colour – and when broken shatters like glass. These are often used in vapes or Cannabis sweets.

The process is extremely dangerous and can easily result in an explosion.

Detective Chief Inspector Marc Michael, of Northumbria Police, said: “We want to be clear the production of drugs is something we take extremely seriously.

“In the case of cannabis shatter and BHO we cannot stress strongly enough the danger that individuals are putting themselves and others in by producing drugs in this way.

“Doing something as simple as flicking a light switch or turning a fridge on or off can cause an ignition and lead to an explosion – the results can be catastrophic.”

He urged anyone with information on the production and supply of drugs to contact police.

“The information you provide could prove vital in helping us prevent this type of activity taking place,” he said.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who becomes aware of people buying, taking delivery of or being in possession of multiple butane cannisters, propane bottles or unusual looking stainless-steel equipment.

“If you know of any suspected drug activity in your area, please contact us so that we can act upon your information.

“No matter how small or insignificant the information you have may appear to be, please get in touch.”

A force spokesperson added: “Anyone with information on suspected drug criminality should send Northumbria Police a direct message on social media, use the live chat on the Force website or use the report forms, also on the website.

“For those are unable to contact the Force via those ways, call 101. In an emergency always call 999.”